The Diocese of Camden on Friday said five schools in the diocese, including schools in Hammonton and Wildwood, will close at the end of the current school year.

The schools are Good Shepherd Regional Elementary School in Collingswood, Saint Joseph Regional Elementary School in Hammonton, Cape Trinity Catholic Elementary School in Wildwood, Saint Joseph High School in Hammonton and Wildwood Catholic High School in Wildwood.

The decision to close the schools is difficult, the diocese said in a statement, spurred by years of dwindling community support in the form of declining student enrollment and local fundraising.

"The administrations, faculties, families and donors who have supported these schools should be commended for their efforts to keep these schools open and accessible. However, the decreasing priority given to Catholic education by many parents, including Catholic parents, ultimately weakened the viability of these schools," the diocese said.

All affected students will have the opportunity to continue their Catholic education at nearby regional Catholic elementary and high schools, the diocese said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

