The Diocese of Camden on Friday said five schools in the diocese, including schools in Hammonton and Wildwood, will close at the end of the current school year.
The schools are Good Shepherd Regional Elementary School in Collingswood, Saint Joseph Regional Elementary School in Hammonton, Cape Trinity Catholic Elementary School in Wildwood, Saint Joseph High School in Hammonton and Wildwood Catholic High School in Wildwood.
The decision to close the schools is difficult, the diocese said
in a statement, spurred by years of dwindling community support in the form of declining student enrollment and local fundraising.
"The administrations, faculties, families and donors who have supported these schools should be commended for their efforts to keep these schools open and accessible. However, the decreasing priority given to Catholic education by many parents, including Catholic parents, ultimately weakened the viability of these schools," the diocese said.
All affected students will have the opportunity to continue their Catholic education at nearby regional Catholic elementary and high schools, the diocese said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s Tom Delansen takes in it for two points against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s Taj takes it in against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s Jahlic White slam dunk's against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s Taj Thweatt slam dunk's against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s Jacob Hopping shoots his free throw and makes it Against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s Taj Thweatt wins the opening tip-off against Rutgers Prep’s Trey Patterson in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Catholic players storm the court after the Crusaders beat Rutgers Prep 80-67 in the South Jersey Non-Public B championship game Wednesday at Jackson Liberty High School. It was the Crusaders’ first title since 2007.
JOSE APONTE JR. / FOR THE PRESS
Wildwood Catholic’s Tom Delansen goes up for a layup Wednesday against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey Non-Public B final at Jackson Memorial High School.
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Catholic’s Taj Thweatt, who’s committed to West Virginia University, goes up for a dunk against Rutgers Prep. View more photos from the game at
HSLive.me.
Wildwood Cathlic’s Jacob Hopping shoots his free throw and makes it Against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey’s boys basketball final’s tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s Taj takes it in against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s Jahlic White slam dunk's against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s Taj Thweatt wins the opening tip-off against Rutgers Prep’s Trey Patterson in the South Jersey's boys basketball Final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
Wildwood Cathlic’s wins the game with a final score of 80 to 67 against Rutgers Prep’s in the South Jersey's boys basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)
