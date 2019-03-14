MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — South Jersey’s first recovery high school is already looking for a new home after being ousted from the Cape Assist building in Wildwood by the city’s zoning official.
“Tomorrow we’re looking at another site in Cape May Court House,” Middle Township Superintendent David Salvo said Thursday.
Coastal Preparatory High School opened on March 1 at the Cape Assist building on the 3800 block of New Jersey Avenue with four students to the applause of those working in education and addiction. But after learning last month about school being hosted, Wildwood's zoning officer deemed it a change in use of the building, explained Mayor Ernie Troiano.
“I know our zoning officer said if it’s a school, that’s not zoned for that,” Troiano said.
Middle Township School District was the recipient of a $100,000 planning grant in 2017 to develop the high school that helps recovering addicts finish their high school career. This year, the district received an additional $500,000 from the state of New Jersey to implement the program with Cape Assist, an addiction counseling service located in Wildwood.
Cape Assist Executive Director Katie Faldetta said that after hearing from the zoning officer, they requested an interpretation from Wildwood’s Zoning Board. At a meeting held March 4, Cape Assist was told the school was not an approved use. Faldetta said they were still operating out of the building for the next day, until a broke out outside of the building, damaging the area where the classroom was located.
“Several of our programs have been displaced because of the fire," Faldetta said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Salvo said the school is now temporarily being housed at a church on Route 9 in Cape May Court House while education officials are considering a nearby site as the school’s permanent location.
This story is developing, check back for updates.