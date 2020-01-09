Wildwood High School

WILDWOOD — Wildwood Schools will close Jan. 28 ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the city, the board decided at its meeting Wednesday.

The decision, they said, was based on logistics.

“The event would affect Wildwood Middle/High School due to its close proximity to the Convention Center (less than 1,600 feet), and the schools' dismissal times, which would occur just prior to the doors opening for the event,” Wildwood Superintendent J. Kenyon Kummings wrote in an email to staff.

The decision will extend the school year to Tuesday, June 16.

Kummings said that the board discussed the large attendance anticipated for the presidential visit.

“Given that this is such a unique and unprecedented event, the board unanimously agreed that exercising an abundance of caution was appropriate,” he wrote.

Other schools in the county have yet to decide whether to close for the day, school officials told The Press.

"We are working closely with the North Wildwood Police Department regarding the President's visit. We are waiting for information to become available regarding traffic or any other restrictions on the transportation of students or staff members," North Wildwood Superintendent Chris Armstrong said.

West Cape May Superintendent Robert Garguilo said there are no plans in his district to close the elementary school there, but that could change.

