Egg Harbor City Councilman Clifford Mays Jr. made headlines following the Jan. 2 reorganization meeting at which he proclaimed council was comprised of "white supremacists." Numerous council colleagues chastised him for his comments at the council meeting on Feb. 13 after a month and a half of near silence on the subject.
An NRA-certified instructor, Fred Hauber, gave a presentation Sunday on active shooter response for churchgoers at Full Metal Jacket Range in Upper Township. The free information session was attended by churchgoers shaken by the number of mass shootings on the news and by security team members looking to better protect their flocks.
Ventnor City commissioners are looking for ways to address parking issues in the north side of the city, where parking permits are required and there are not enough spaces. Options to mitigate the parking problems, include limiting permits per household, increasing permit fees and eliminating permits for residents in high rises, which typically have garages.
Nonprofits and law enforcement are teaming up to tackle the teen vaping epidemic. More than 5 million young people are currently using e-cigarettes, according to last year's National Youth Tobacco Survey from the FDA and CDC.
The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team is finally starting to look like its old self. The Vikings played their trademark stingy man-to-man defense to beat rival Holy Spirit 52-28 Monday afternoon. And here are some great pictures of the players, the fans and the cheerleaders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.