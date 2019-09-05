Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Morales, Carlos S. Jr., 36, of Galloway Township, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with burglary - enter structure - force residence night, theft of movable property (< $50).

Martinez, Kayla, 18, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with receiving stolen property.

Johnson, Lisa C., 48, of Hammonton, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with driving under the influence

Kurz, Brian J., 47, of Hammonton, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with simple assault-purposely cause, harassment - communication.

Rodriguez, Jose A., 69, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with sexual assault, impair morals of a minor by caregiver, violation of comm srv sent.

Jiggetts, Paul L., 61, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with unlawful acts.

Serrano, Daniel, 33, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with simple assault-purposely cause.

Griffin, Rabiah H., 39, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with unlawful acts.

Smith, Lakeasha L., 23, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with unlawful acts.

Martinez, Kayla, 18, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with arson danger to person, criminal mischief w/damage, criminal mischief / $2000 or more.

