Egg Harbor City officials are hosting a public information meeting about the construction of 5-foot wide bike lanes in both directions along two miles of Philadelphia Avenue from Diesterweg Street to Egg Harbor City Lake and Campground. Construction would include new signage and striping, stormwater swales and minor roadway widening along Philadelphia Avenue. The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 13 at the municipal building, 500 London Ave. 

