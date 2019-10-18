Hamilton Mall Halloween

The Davis Family, of Egg Harbor City, dressed in The Incredibles theme for Halloween at the Hamilton Mall, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Load comments