Egg Harbor Township Football practice

EHT junior quarterback Anthony Rando runs a play during practice this summer.

Egg Harbor Township (0-0) at Atlantic City (0-0)

6 p.m Friday

Both these teams struggled last season. Egg Harbor finished 4-6, while Atlantic City was 0-10. This game features two of Atlantic County's better running backs in Tre McKenzie of Egg Harbor and Shawn McGraw of Atlantic City. Adonis Diaz, a Pleasantville transfer, could give Atlantic City a boost at quarterback.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments