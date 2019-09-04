Egg Harbor Township (0-0) at Atlantic City (0-0)
6 p.m Friday
Both these teams struggled last season. Egg Harbor finished 4-6, while Atlantic City was 0-10. This game features two of Atlantic County's better running backs in Tre McKenzie of Egg Harbor and Shawn McGraw of Atlantic City. Adonis Diaz, a Pleasantville transfer, could give Atlantic City a boost at quarterback.
