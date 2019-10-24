Atlantic City vs Egg Harbor Township football

Egg Harbor Township Jack Schiavo gets some yards during the game against Atlantic City defense. Sept. 6, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Egg Harbor Township (2-4) at Bridgeton (1-4)

7 p.m. Friday

EHT comes off a 31-0 win over Cherry Hill East. Eagles senior defensive back Yasir Triniwell returned an interception and blocked field goal for a touchdown in the win. Senior linebacker Jack Schiavo leads the EHT defense with 39 tackles. Quarterback Jermaine Bell and running back Edward Gravely spark Bridgeton.

