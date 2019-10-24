Egg Harbor Township (2-4) at Bridgeton (1-4)
7 p.m. Friday
EHT comes off a 31-0 win over Cherry Hill East. Eagles senior defensive back Yasir Triniwell returned an interception and blocked field goal for a touchdown in the win. Senior linebacker Jack Schiavo leads the EHT defense with 39 tackles. Quarterback Jermaine Bell and running back Edward Gravely spark Bridgeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.