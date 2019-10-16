Egg Harbor Township (1-4) at Cherry Hill East (2-4)
11 a.m. Saturday
EHT wide receiver Yasir Triniwell is averaging 19.7 yards per catch. Linebacker Jack Schiavo leads the EHT defense with 32 tackles. Cherry Hill East quarterback Seba Miller has thrown six touchdown passes. East linebacker/running back Michael Weaver has made 30 tackles and run for 258 yards and three touchdowns.
