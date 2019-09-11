Ocean City Football scrimmage

Ocean City’s Joe Repetti looks downfield during a scrimmage against Cherry Hill West.

Egg Harbor Township (0-1) at Ocean City (1-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Jack Schiavo and Drew Carpenter each made six tackles in EHT's 21-13 loss to Atlantic City. Joe Repetti completed 6 of 8 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns as Ocean City beat Lower Cape May 35-0.

