Egg Harbor Township freshman quarterback Christian Rando looks for an open receiver against Oakcrest on Friday in EHT. Rando’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Yasir Triniwell in the third quarter was the winning score for the Eagles, who improved to 1-3.
Egg Harbor Township (1-3) at Washington Township (2-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Yasir Triniwell caught a touchdown pass and also intercepted a pass in EHT's 7-6 win over Oakcrest last Friday. Washington Township has won two straight. Minutemen quarterback Liam Friel threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in last week's 41-22 win over Eastern.
