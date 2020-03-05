EHT vs ACIT basketball

Egg Harbor Township Carlos Lopez #4 drives to the basket against ACIT James Waugh #1 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday Feb 4, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

2. Egg Harbor Township boys basketball: The 16th-seeded Eagles stunned the state when they beat No. 1 seed Toms River North 67-61 in a South Jersey Group IV first round game.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

