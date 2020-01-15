Sophomore guard Carlos Lopez sank five 3-pointers and led EHT (3-7) with 21 points.

Bridgeton 11 12 11 19 – 53

EHT 25 22 16 10 – 73

BR – Mosley 9, Williams 8, Mahon 2, Sydnor 5, Bowman 18, D. Mosley 7

EHT – D. Germann 2, J. Germann 3, Lopez 21, Glenn 12, Holden 1, Colon 6, Rando 6,

