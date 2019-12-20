Sophomore guard Carlos Lopez, a transfer from Williamstown, scored 16 for EHT. Anthony Colon led the Eagles with 17

Jahlil Kearney sparked Oakcrest with 19.

EHT 11 26 32 3 – 72

Oakcrest 16 6 13 14 – 49

EHT – E. Dodd 15, Germann 1, Walsh 11, Glenn 3, Colon 17, Larramore 6, Lese 3, Lopez 16

OK – Kearney 19, DeJean 13, O’Brien 3, Reaves 9, Gray 5

