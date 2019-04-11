South Jersey Track and Field Championships
Egg Harbor Township's Mubeen Momodu, 16 competes in boys high jump during South Jersey Track and Field Championships at Egg Harbor Township High School Saturday May 28, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

The Eagles boys are also off to a 5-0 start. They also won the large school division title at last weekend’s Jim Camburn Memorial Relays. Senior jumper Mubeen Momodu has been an early season standout.

