Egg Harbor Township boys track and field celebrates conference title

The Eagles finished 9-0 to win their fourth straight Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title. The Eagles are 33-0 the past four seasons.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments