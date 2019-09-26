Egg Harbor Township School District held the #EHTPride Festival at the High School on Saturday. The event included music, magic, sports, clubs and food.

The #EHTPride Festival allows high school groups to show what they do and attract members, gives people a chance to tour the high school and offers the high school’s Eagle Nest and Eagle Greenery a chance to collect donations for the school’s food pantry, according to the district website.

