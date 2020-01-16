Sierra Hegh scored 19 for EHT, which improved to 4-5. Lauren Baxter scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for EHT. Jada Edwards sparked Bridgeton (4-5) with 13 points.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

