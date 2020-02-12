EHT seniors Jayla Perdomo (17 points) and Sierra Hegh (11 points) led the Eagles this overtime win.

Bridgeton 14 11 6 13 6 – 50

EHT 8 14 12 10 12 - 56

BR – Collins 2, Hadden 3, Tanksley 21, Chandler 19, Sydnor 2

EHT – Israel 10, Hegh 11, Perdomo 17, A. Zinckgraf 6, K. Zinckgraf 2, Suarez 2, Hwang 6, Wilson 2

