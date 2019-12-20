Freshman forward Amelia Zinckgraf led EHT with 14.

Cape May Tech 2 2 6 10 – 20

EHT 16 14 17 10 – 57

CMT – Williams 2, Albrecht 2, Campbell 11, Anderson 1, Garcia 2, Pasceri 2

EHT – Baxter 11, Perdomo 6, Davis 4, A. Zinckgraf 14, Israel 4, K. Zinckgraf 6, Hegh 6, Pomatto 6

