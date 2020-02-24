Egg Harbor Township girls 47, Cedar Creek 38

Jayla Perdomo scored 15 for the Eagles, who improved to 13-11.

EHT improved to 13-11.

Cedar Creek 4 6 15 13 – 38

EHT – 6 11 15 15 47

CK – Parker 12, Nicolicchia 8, Gunnels 12, Cintron 6

EHT – Baxter 12, Madison 5, Sierra 4, Perdomo 15, Suarcz 2, Hwang 1, A. Zinckgraf 1, K. Zinckgraf 2, Lindsay 3, Wilson 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments