Egg Harbor Township girls 47, Cedar Creek 38
Jayla Perdomo scored 15 for the Eagles, who improved to 13-11.
Cedar Creek 4 6 15 13 – 38
EHT – 6 11 15 15 47
CK – Parker 12, Nicolicchia 8, Gunnels 12, Cintron 6
EHT – Baxter 12, Madison 5, Sierra 4, Perdomo 15, Suarcz 2, Hwang 1, A. Zinckgraf 1, K. Zinckgraf 2, Lindsay 3, Wilson 2
