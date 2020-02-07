Lauren Baxter scored 18 for EHT, which improved to 8-10.

Vineland 7 7 5 4 – 23

EHT 6 11 15 9 – 41

VL – Jones 2, Janetta 2, Ratliff 2, Rivera 8, Alvarez 6, Fowlkes 3

EHT – Wilson 2, Baxter 18, Hwang 2, Suarez 2, Perdomo 9, Davis 2, A. Zinckgraf 2, Madison 2, Palumbo 2

