Good evening friends, families, teachers, administrators, and graduates.
I am extremely honored to be in front of you today celebrating the fact that we no longer have to wake up at 6 am anymore.
I cannot express the string of excitement coursing through our veins as we all begin the next part of our lives. I remember hearing, “I really cannot wait to get out of here” everyday for the past four years. We have all said it, including myself.
In reality, I appreciate the experiences I have gained here and the opportunities that have been presented to me. I can honestly look back and say that, for me, high school was full of growth. This was not because everything went exactly the way I had planned, but because I learned to value my failures as well as my successes. Although I cannot complain about my experience, I am well aware that this may not have been true for all of us.
High school may not have been the experience that you had hoped for and sometimes you may have fallen short on what you wanted to accomplish.
Some seniors may have been forced to eat during the crowded first lunch with the underclassmen or others may have forgotten that passing through e-wing is almost humanly impossible. However, now that we are leaving Egg Harbor Township High School, you will no longer be able to complain about school assemblies. You will no longer paint your faces on a Friday night and watch the football games with the same “flock”.
All that aside, if you find your heart full of regret, take today as a time to rid yourself of that baggage and focus on your future. You cannot change what has already been done, but you can create your future.
Despite all of the struggles, each and every one of you should be proud that you are here today. I want to remind each of you that as of this moment, many of our paths will branch off and never intertwine again.
The string of excitement that held us together will dissipate and in front of us is our new beginning.
As you embark on your new life, I hope you can look back on high school and realize that everything happens for a reason. I hope you can reflect on your failures and successes and use them to morph yourself into the person you want to be. I want to give a special thanks to God for allowing me to see the bright side of every single experience.
Thank you to every person I had the opportunity of meeting. Thank you to the teachers who became my second family. Thank you to my friends who taught me to live a little. Thank you to my three sisters who are a huge pain that I would never want to get rid of. Thank you to this community that allowed me to grow academically and personally.
And last, but certainly not least, I would like to give a special thanks to the most important people in my life, my mom and dad: le doy gracias a mi mama y a mi papá por siempre enseñarme el valor de la familia. Estuvieron a mi lado cuando nadie lo estuvo y espero que pueda darles el apoyo y el amor que siempre me han dado. (Translated: I would like to give a special thanks to my mom and dad for teaching me the value of family. You were there when no one was and I hope that I can give you the love and support you have always given me) Thank you, and here is to new beginnings.
Now, on behalf of the Class of 2019, I would like to give these flowers to Jennifer DiMaio, our class advisor. She has put in so much time and effort throughout these 4 years to make our experiences here the best they could possibly be and we are extremely grateful to have had such a dedicated advisor.