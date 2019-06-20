Good evening members of the Board of Education, Dr. Gruccio, Dr. Charlton, faculty, staff, family, and friends. I would like to welcome you to the Graduation Ceremony for the Egg Harbor Township High School Class of 2019! On behalf of my classmates, I want to thank all of you for sharing this special day with us. Without your neverending devotion, care, and support, we would not have made it here today.
It is finally here! The day that seemed so far away when we stepped into this school four years ago. The day that we have been waiting for, the day that it finally sinks in that high school is over. Of course, it is a day to celebrate, but it is also an opportunity to look back and put things into perspective. People say high school is the best years of your life. There are so many movies that try to encapture the high school experience, some good, some bad, and yet most of them, not very realistic.
During the past four years, it was easy to get stuck into the mentality that your life revolved around high school and that everything was so much bigger and life-altering than it really was. Maybe someone did wear the same prom dress as you, maybe you did bomb that one English essay, maybe you did not get into the college of your dreams. But after making it to this point today, I hope you realize that it was not the end of the world afterall. So, I guess what I am trying to say is that it is not worth it to worry about every little thing because, at some point, you are going to look back and laugh at how much you let that moment affect you.
I always thought it was weird that just because you have a certain GPA you get to stand here and share your “words of wisdom”. In actuality, we have all had important experiences with equally important lessons. I want you to know that you are not defined by a single number, and you are not defined by your high school experience. If there is any insight I want to share, it is that you are actually selling yourself short if you are saying that your high school years were your golden years. High school is a transformative experience where you start to figure out who you are and what you stand for. But there is so much more living ahead of you, so much more to struggle and succeed through. This is a big moment to celebrate everything you have accomplished, but it will not be your last or only one.
Before I finally say goodbye, there are some people I want to especially thank for being with me through this educational and emotional journey.
To my mom and dad, who left behind everything and everyone they knew almost twenty years ago to start a new life in the United States, thank you for giving my siblings and I the opportunity to achieve our aspirations. Your endless sacrifices taught me to value my education and fall in love with learning, and your unconditional love and support created an environment where I could learn and grow. For that, I can never thank you enough.
To my friends, thank you for teaching me not to worry so much about what others think, because my self-worth should not come from anyone but myself. You are the reason I am the confident, strong person that I could only imagine myself being four years ago.
To my teachers, thank you for encouraging me to take control of my education and ask questions rather than to passively accept what is being taught. There is one teacher, in particular, I would like to give a special thank you to, one who never taught me in class but who was a mentor and role model for me during the past four years. Mr. Brower, you deserve so much recognition for the time and effort you dedicate to your students’ successes. Thank you for spending countless hours after school to help me prepare for competitions when you did not have to, and thank you for sharing your passion for teaching and engineering with me.
Congratulations, Class of 2019, and thank you for the unforgettable memories. It is hard to say goodbye, but I know our futures are bright, so let’s take charge and make the best of it.