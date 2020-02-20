Group I and IV track sectional

Egg Harbor Township's Anthony Vasquez won the Group IV 110 meter hurdles event with a time of 14.54 seconds on Saturday.

5. Egg Harbor Township indoor track and field: The Eagles delivered several outstanding performances at the 86th annual Eastern States Championship in New York. Anthony Vasquez won the 55-meter hurdles in a school record 7.45 seconds, while Lauren Princz finished second in the 55 dash in 7.05 seconds – the fastest time in New Jersey this winter.

State Group I, IV and NP A meet 3

Egg Harbor Township sophomore Lauren Princz wins the state Group IV 200-meter dash Saturday.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments