Effective March 19, 2020, the Township of Egg Harbor Emergency Management Coordinator has declared a State of Local Disaster Emergency within the Township due to the rapidly evolving outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in order to protect the health and safety of our community. Effective immediately, Township buildings will be closed to the public.

The Township encourages businesses to be proactive and follow the guidelines of the CDC, which include social distancing, Governor Murphy’s Executive Order No. 104, and continual cleaning and sanitation of facilities.

To minimize exposure for employees and to ensure continuity of municipal services, all Township facilities will be closed to the public, effective immediately, including Town Hall, the Municipal Court, the Community Center and the Department of Public Works administrative offices.

Mayor Hodson stated “These actions are necessary to protect the public health and safety of our residents and employees. The Township is following the directives of the Center for Disease Controls and State of New Jersey in these matters”

Town Hall will continue to operate and be responsive to resident needs through phone and online communications. All essential services will continue to operate. Update, information and advisories on how our community is being affected will continue to be provided as they become available and posted to the Township’s website www.ehtgov.org.

Contact: 609-272-7234

