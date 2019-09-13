Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township Football

Ocean City Leroy Cruz runs for a touchdown against Egg Harbor Township. Sept. 13, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township Football

Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township football. Sept. 13, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

