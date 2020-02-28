Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Mark A. Winston, 20, of Pleasantville, was charged Feb. 21 with possession of marijuana.
Emmalene M. Vassalle, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged Feb. 21 with possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana and failed to give CDS to police.
Corey M. Brown, 32, of Ventnor, was charged Feb. 21 with possession of CDS, failed to give CDS to police and conspiracy.
Robert L. Coyle, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged Feb. 22 with driving while intoxicated.
Justin A. Busby, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged Feb. 23 with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property.
Kayla R. Sloan, 30, of Marmora, Upper Township, was charged Feb. 23 with DWI.
Matthew T. Flamensfeld, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged Feb. 24 with simple assault.
Jorge L. Salazar-Toribio, 30, of Galloway Township, was charged Feb. 24 with DWI.
Joan M. Padilla-Garcia, 34, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged Feb. 24 with simple assault.
Jeffrey Hurless, 22, of Mays Landing, was charged Feb. 24 with shoplifting.
Ryan Jay Rowe, 38, of Easton, Pennsylvania, was charged Feb. 25 with possession of CDS, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Michael L. Diaz, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged Feb. 25 with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Alycia J. Johnson, 21, of Pleasantville, was charged Feb. 25 with possession of marijuana.
Marcus D. Brown, 20, of Absecon, was charged Feb. 26 with possession of marijuana.
Gisselle Murillo-Najarro, 19, of Pleasantville, was charged Feb. 26 with possession of marijuana and possession of CDS in a vehicle.
Pablo P. Flores, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged Feb. 26 with simple assault.
Noelia R. Fuentes, 26, of Galloway Township, was charged Feb. 27 with criminal mischief.
