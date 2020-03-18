Softball

EHT starting Pitcher Tori Szrom. Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)

The Eagles finished 23-1 and won the state Group IV title. EHT featured Tori Szrom and Emily MacNeil. Szrom was 2017 Press Softball Player of the Year. She was 16-1 record with 87 strikeouts and a 1.86 ERA in 123 2/3 innings. She hit .385 with 28 RBIs.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments