EHT sophomore guard Carlos Lopez sank 6 3-pointers and scored 39 points. Ryan Williams led Vineland with 30. EHT improved to 8-11.

EHT 21 20 23 27 – 91

Vineland 24 22 13 20 – 79

EHT – Glenn 12, Walsh 8, Germann 9, Lopez 39, Dodd 23

VL – Gay 17, Kates 1, Shaw 6, Holmes 6, Diggs 19, Williams 30

