Ocean City EHT Swimming

Egg Harbor Township swimmers cheer on the team as they swim against Ocean City in a combined boys and girls swim meet, Dec. 19, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Coach: Mark Jamieson

2018-2019 record: 7-2

What to watch: The Eagles return many of their frontline swimmers from last year's team, which won its second straight conference title and lost to Cherry Hill East 101-69 in the South Jersey Public A final. EHT led the area with a final Press Elite 11 ranking of fourth.

This year's team will be led by Alexandria Cotter and Ava McDonough, both returning first-team Press All-Stars, plus Caitlin Moore, Sarah Azegzao, Olivia Evans, Lauren Greenleaf, Madison Keller and Ally Seiverd. Freshman Denise Yushan, Meredith Elko, Tram Duong and Sydney Kreidler will help keep the Eagles a South Jersey power.

"I think we have a lot of expectations," Jamieson said. "The conference is better. Mainland, Ocean City and Vineland are all strong. We want to have a competitive CAL conference season and go deep into the NJSIAA playoffs."

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments