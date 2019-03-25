Coach: C.J. Walters

Last season’s record: 9-8

Outlook: The Eagles lost some depth to graduation after they advanced to the South Jersey Group IV tournament last season. To reach the postseason again, EHT will rely on senior attacker Jake Zinckgraf, junior midfielders A.J. Patroni and Andrew Venuto and sophomore midfielder Drew Carpenter.

“Our returning offensive players will bring experience,” Walters said, “while our defensive players will bring some leadership to help adjust after losing 13 players to graduation.”

