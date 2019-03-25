Coach: Dan Welsh
What to watch: The Eagles had two Press All-Star boats last year — the junior four and lightweight quad. The team has seniors Isabella Bejeran, Kelsey Diggins and Erin Harker, and key juniors include Sam Wolfson, Gianna Duffy, Cameron Frye, Allison Timm, Adriana Celano and Jo Maiorello.
“We have a real young team, mostly freshmen and sophomores,” Welsh said. “Our sophomores are doing a great job and will be in important boats. We’re looking for the seniors to be team leaders. The underclassmen are working very hard, and I’m expecting them to step up and be leaders to take the place of the ones who graduated.”