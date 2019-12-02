Coach: Mark Jamieson
2018-19 record: 7-2
What to watch: The Eagles have several leading swimmers back from last year's team, which beat Mainland Regional 96-74 and reached the South Jersey Public A final. Egg Harbor Township looks strong with seniors Joey Tepper, Winchester Ployratana and Ben Nguyen and could be the conference favorite.
EHT finished No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 last year, and Brandon Bell, Ethan Do, AJ Mallari, Andrew Dang and Connor Ammann will keep the team near the top in South Jersey. Joshua Dimayuga, and Kevin Lin will score points, too. Twins Leo and Alex Smilevski and Michael Wojciechowicz are promising freshmen.
"We have high expectations," Jamieson said. "We picked up where last year left off. They're excited, and we're looking forward to having fun and success. It helps me as a coach to have so much versatility. We have 11 seniors, and the leadership is very strong. We're hoping that pushes us over the top with big meets coming up."
