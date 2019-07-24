jamie.jpg

Jamie Wechsler, of Egg Harbor Township, was one of the many participants in a talent show held at Egg Harbor Township's 2018 National Night Out. 

Egg Harbor Township’s event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 2153 Ocean Heights Avenue, and will feature fireworks at dusk.

Contact: 609-272-7241

