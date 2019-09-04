Coach: Kristi Troster
2018 record: 9-8
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: EHT should be a contender after losing only one starter to graduation. Returnees include midfielders Jette Trumbauer and Kaitlyn Riggs, midfielder-forwards Alexis Gray and Kylee Elwell, forwards Taylor Wright and Cheyenne Avellino and defenders Courtney Carmen and Tori Dugan. The goalie is sophomore Rebecca Macchia, who also played last year. Good prospects include freshmen Anna Smith and Brianne Macchia and sophomore Emily Gargan.
“I think we should be very successful, and we’re hoping to contend for the very top of the Cape,” Troster said. “The kids are in great shape. ... The younger players are very fiery, and some will battle the uppers for spots.”
