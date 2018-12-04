The Eagles shutout opponents in 9 of their 10 wins this season thanks to Rudolph's leadership on defense. They managed to win at least 10 games in three of her four years with the program.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments