Region 8 Wrestling Tournament

Region 8 wrestling tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School, Friday, Feb 22, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Coach: Zach Agostino (second season)

2018-19 record: 11-17

Outlook: The Eagles graduated three important contributors from last year's team and will rely on multiple freshmen to make an immediate impact to have a successful winter. Jack Schiavo (138) and Sean Dever (138) are among the Eagles' wrestlers to watch.

"(Our) goals would be to send two wrestlers to the state tournament in Atlantic City," Agostino said, "(and) double the amount of qualifiers from last year (who advanced) to the regional tournament and qualify (as a team) for the Group V playoffs."

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments