Coach: Zach Agostino (second season)
2018-19 record: 11-17
Outlook: The Eagles graduated three important contributors from last year's team and will rely on multiple freshmen to make an immediate impact to have a successful winter. Jack Schiavo (138) and Sean Dever (138) are among the Eagles' wrestlers to watch.
"(Our) goals would be to send two wrestlers to the state tournament in Atlantic City," Agostino said, "(and) double the amount of qualifiers from last year (who advanced) to the regional tournament and qualify (as a team) for the Group V playoffs."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.