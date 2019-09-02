Coach: Pete Lambert (115-76-17)
2018 record: 14-5-2
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Eagles return a strong and experienced group from last season, when they reached the S.J. Group IV quarterfinals. That core includes senior forward Burak Cimen, senior midfielders Eleftherios “E.J.” Martin and Cole Gordon and junior defenders Brandon Berrio and Christian Paskalides. Manny Ruiz, who played at EHT as a freshman and at Pleasantville as a sophomore and junior, returns to the Eagles.
“My coaches and I are excited to coach such a great group of hard-working young men,” Lambert said. “We are excited to compete at a high level this season and hope to make a run through the Group IV playoffs.”
