Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Cameron Bell
Last season’s record: 11-15
2019-20 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Isiah Walsh, 6-4, Sr., G; James Germann, 6-2, Jr., G; Ethan Dodd, 6-2, Jr., G; Anthony Colon, 6-4, So., F; Isiah Glenn, 6-1, So., G; Michael Mirville, 6-5, Jr., F; Carlos Lopez, 6-1, So., G.
Outlook: The Eagles strength is team speed and athleticism. Walsh averaged 14 points last season, while Dodd and Germann each contributed 10 points per contest. Lopez, a transfer from Williamstown, sank 55 3-pointers as a freshman.
