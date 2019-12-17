Cameron Bell named EHT varsity boys basketball coach

Cameron Bell

Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Cameron Bell

Last season’s record: 11-15

2019-20 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Isiah Walsh, 6-4, Sr., G; James Germann, 6-2, Jr., G; Ethan Dodd, 6-2, Jr., G; Anthony Colon, 6-4, So., F; Isiah Glenn, 6-1, So., G; Michael Mirville, 6-5, Jr., F; Carlos Lopez, 6-1, So., G.

Outlook: The Eagles strength is team speed and athleticism. Walsh averaged 14 points last season, while Dodd and Germann each contributed 10 points per contest. Lopez, a transfer from Williamstown, sank 55 3-pointers as a freshman.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments