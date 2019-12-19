Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Adam Swift
Last season’s record: 11-14
2019-20 prediction: Spoiler
Key Players: Lauren Baxter, 5-6, Jr., G; Sierra Hegh, 5-10, Sr., F; Jayla Perdomo, 5-7, Sr., F; Madison Israel,5-8, Jr., G; Mikki Pomatto, 5-7, Jr., G; Ariyana Davis, 5-6, Jr., G; Kiersten Zinckgraf, 5-7, So., F; Amelia Zinckgraf,5-7, Fr. F.
Outlook: Swift is in his first season as coach. Baxter and Israel will lead a talented group of guards, which Swift said is the strength of the team. Besides being a good defensive team, EHT looks to become more balanced on offense.
