Lauren Baxter headshot

BAXTER EHT girls basketball player Lauren Baxter

Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Adam Swift

Last season’s record: 11-14

2019-20 prediction: Spoiler

Key Players: Lauren Baxter, 5-6, Jr., G; Sierra Hegh, 5-10, Sr., F; Jayla Perdomo, 5-7, Sr., F; Madison Israel,5-8, Jr., G; Mikki Pomatto, 5-7, Jr., G; Ariyana Davis, 5-6, Jr., G; Kiersten Zinckgraf, 5-7, So., F; Amelia Zinckgraf,5-7, Fr. F.

Outlook: Swift is in his first season as coach. Baxter and Israel will lead a talented group of guards, which Swift said is the strength of the team. Besides being a good defensive team, EHT looks to become more balanced on offense.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments