Head coach: Jana Reilly (second season)

Last season's record: 3-13

Outlook: Rebuilding — The Eagles are returning much of last year's inaugural team, and hope to have the program's first winning season.

Key players: Sierra Hegh, Sr.; Alia Yannone, Sr.; Jenna Nolan, Sr.; Destiny Vatthanavong, Jr.

