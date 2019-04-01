Coach: Mary Dunlap (seventh season)

Last season's record: 13-6

Prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Eagles are a young team with talent that's looking to improve from their 13-6 season in 2018. Zoe Bork and Peyton McGowan are players to watch.

