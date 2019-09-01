Coach: Christian Wiech (59-51-15)
2018 record: 10-5-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Eagles, who captured the American Division title last season, return 12 players, mainly juniors and seniors. EHT played good defense the last two seasons, allowing a combined 26 goals over 34 games. Lauren Ebner and Kara Semet, both midfielders, are among the key players to watch this season. Grace Baumgartel, a senior goaltender, also returns after recording eight shutouts in 2018.
“We have put together a challenging schedule full of high-end opponents to see how far this team can go,” Wiech said, “and we expect this group to rise to the occasion.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.