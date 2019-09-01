Coach: Christian Wiech (59-51-15)

2018 record: 10-5-1

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: The Eagles, who captured the American Division title last season, return 12 players, mainly juniors and seniors. EHT played good defense the last two seasons, allowing a combined 26 goals over 34 games. Lauren Ebner and Kara Semet, both midfielders, are among the key players to watch this season. Grace Baumgartel, a senior goaltender, also returns after recording eight shutouts in 2018.

“We have put together a challenging schedule full of high-end opponents to see how far this team can go,” Wiech said, “and we expect this group to rise to the occasion.”

