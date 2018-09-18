EGG HARBOR CITY — Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti and members of the City Council recognized city businesses at its Thursday, Sept. 13, meeting for being friends of the environment.
Those recognized included the Renault Winery, Kowalski Tires and Leatherhead Pub. They were certified by SustainableEHC, Egg Harbor City’s green team.
The three are the first Egg Harbor City businesses to receive recognition from the organization’s new GREEN Business Recognition Program. Each received a window sticker certifying it as an official Egg Harbor City Green Business.
“We started this program to recognize businesses that go out of their way to employ sustainability practices in their everyday operations,” SustainableEHC Chairwoman Nanette Galloway said. “Whether it’s recycling, water conservation or purchasing locally, all businesses can do more to show their customers they are committed to preserving our fragile environment.”
The organization surveyed members of the local business community asking them to complete a checklist of proposed green action items designed to help preserve the environment. Of the businesses that responded, those honored completed more than 20 action items out of more than 60 things a business can do to be advocates of the sustainability movement.
Renault Winery received the most points completing 29 items on the checklist. The winery/hotel complex recycles ink jet cartridges and cell phones, does much of its marketing online to eliminate paper mailers, and only provides plastic straws upon request.
Kolwalski Tires completed 24 items on the checklist, including using recycled materials whenever possible, regularly checking vehicles for oil leaks, sweeping instead of cleaning with water and keeping the dumpster area free of debris that could blow into storm drains.
Leatherhead Pub, 105 Philadelphia Ave., completed 26 items on the checklist. The popular restaurant uses Energy Star equipment, installed low flow toilets for customer use and uses reusable towels and napkins. The eatery also serves locally grown food products and purchases locally whenever possible.
According to Galloway, the green recognition program is ongoing, and any business can participate by downloading and returning the survey located on the Green Business page at SustainableEHC.org.
Jiampetti also swore in Joseph Giordano and Nicholas Mangold as the newest members of the city’s police force at the meeting. The new hires raise the number of officers on the force to 15. Both Giordano and Mangold reside in Egg Harbor City.