The Egg Harbor Township boys basketball team stunned the state high school basketball community Tuesday.
On Thursday, the Eagles merely surprised it.
The 16th-seeded EHT beat No. 9 seed Williamstown 49-40 in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal. Thursday’s win came two days after EHT (13-14) beat top-seeded Toms River North 67-61.
“The kids are feeling good,” EHT coach Cameron Bell said. “We have a young confident group. They believe in their talents. They believe in themselves.”
On Thursday, freshman guard DJ Germann scored 21 points, including nine in the fourth quarter when EHT outscored Williamstown 19-7. Isaih Walsh added 10 for the Eagles, wh9ow ere 9 for 11 from the foul line in the final eight minutes.
“We like the game in the 60s and 70s,” Bell said. “Williamstown got us playing their pace. But we beared down on the defensive end and found our spots to attack the basket. Germann was able to get 8into the teeth of the defense and attack the basket.”
EHT will play fourth-seeded Cherry Hill East (19-9) in the semifinals on Saturday at Noon.
“Cherry Hill East is a really good team,” Bell said. “But we’ll be ready and we won’t be lacking confidence.”
In the closing weeks of the regular season, Bell said all EHT wanted was to make the playoffs even as a No. 16 seed. The Eagles have made the most of their opportunity.
“We know we haven’t played up to our potential all year,” Bell said. “But it’s finally starting to click.”
EHT 4 10 16 19 - 49
Williamstown 10 4 19 7 - 40
EHT – Walsh 10, Dodd 6, J. Germann 6, Lopez 3, D. Germann 21, Glenn 2, Laramore 1
WT – Dulin 12, Platt 2, Inge 2, Garrett 7, Sabb 15, Williams 2
