Egg Harbor Township senior Trey Henry was a baseball player until this spring.
He gave up that sport to run outdoor track and field. It seemed like an especially wise decision Friday when he won the Group IV 100 dash.
"I ran indoor my junior year and baseball really didn't feel like my sport anymore," Henry said. "It's great to come out here and give a great performance for my team."
Henry took control midway through the race.
"I just had fast arms and finished through," he said. "I was so excited."
Egg Harbor Township also got two other victories.
Gobi Thurairajah won the Group IV 1,600 in 4:20.44. Ethan Wechsler of Cherokee was second in 4:21.78.
Mubeen Momodu won the high jump with a leap of 6-2.