Sierra Hegh scored 14 to spark the Egg Harbor Township girls basketball team to a 48-33 win over Vineland.

Madison Israel scored eight for EHT, which improved to 3-5.

Egypt Owens led Vineland (2-7) with 11 points and seven rebounds.

EHT 4 14 13 15 – 48

Vineland 8 7 7 11 – 33

EHT – Baxter 6, Perdomo 4, Davis 4, A. Zinckgraf 3, Israel 8, K. Zinckgraf 2, Hegh 14, Pomatto 7

VL – Jones 4, Janetta 5, Rivera 3, Alvarez 7, Owens 8, Fowlkes 5

