Change doesn't come easy
A number of municipalities in Atlantic and Cape May counties have enacted a 5-cent fee on single-use plastic and paper bags in the past year, in hopes of cutting down on the 8 million metric tons of plastic that pollute the world’s oceans annually. While some bristle at the local legislation, others think it's just a matter of changing habits.
Grace Li appeared in court Friday afternoon after her business was shuttered and she was was charged with running a brothel at the L&G Spa in the 500 block of Ocean City.
"My mom worked hard to enhance their image and protect the Miss America image," said Dave Talarico, owner of Schoppy's Trophies. Talarico's mother, Barbara, helped create and sell the one-of-a-kind jewels, trophies and gifts that became associated with the Miss America pageant. She died at 87.
Pleasantville school board off to rocky start. Only three of the four new members elected to the local Board of Education were sworn in during Thursday’s reorganization meeting. Business Administrator Elisha Thompkins told the lone board member-elect that a lack of paperwork was why he couldn't take the oath of office.
Jeffery and Burton facing former teams this Sunday. Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and Bears tight end Trey Burton take the field against their former teams this weekend.
EHT man pleads guilty in murder of girlfriend with hammer. Lashaun Smith, 37, initially rejected a plea agreement in November, which would have brought the case to trial. On Friday, he pleaded guilty to striking to death with a hammer girlfriend Sarah Phillips in 2017.